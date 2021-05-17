Expanse Price Down 30.4% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $20,994.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.14 or 0.07743093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.49 or 0.02488659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.33 or 0.00642467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00201171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.00787695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00639559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00558665 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

