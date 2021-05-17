KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114,662.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $114,662.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00087567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01286455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00062535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

