ZumCoin Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $102,123.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

