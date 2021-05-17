Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG opened at $122.18 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.07.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.