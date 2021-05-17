Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up 2.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

SNV stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

