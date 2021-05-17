JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

