Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 8,013 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 264.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $341.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.33 and a 1-year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

