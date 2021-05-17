iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

