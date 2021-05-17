SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.19.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

