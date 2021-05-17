Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 240 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

