Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $112.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

