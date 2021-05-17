Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VNQI opened at $57.03 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

