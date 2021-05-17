Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 89,472 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,472 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.60% of NuVasive worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.53 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

