iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

