Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

