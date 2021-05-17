SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $90,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.