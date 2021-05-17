Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $166.35 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $166,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

