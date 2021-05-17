Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

