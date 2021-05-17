The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

