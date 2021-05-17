Telos Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.78 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $75.78 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001893 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004816 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

