Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 634.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $55,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $39,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $271.43 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.35 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

