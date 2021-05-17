The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

