Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $88,264.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.76 or 0.07744833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

