Sparkle Loyalty Market Cap Reaches $129,662.86 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $129,662.86 and $1,027.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00087439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.01293526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.