Olyseum (OLY) Trading Up 42.3% Over Last Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $66,175.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00088789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00226992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.01290632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043535 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,453,655 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

