Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

