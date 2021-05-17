Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

