Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

