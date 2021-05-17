Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

