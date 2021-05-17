LDR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.30 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.