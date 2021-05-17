Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.31. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.