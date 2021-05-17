Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry makes up approximately 1.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $67.18 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

