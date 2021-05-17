Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €274.58 ($323.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.