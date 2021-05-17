Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Lifted by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Global Net Lease accounts for 7.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Global Net Lease worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

