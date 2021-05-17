LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Postal Realty Trust makes up about 1.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $269.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.