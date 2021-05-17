LDR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Boston Properties accounts for 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

NYSE:BXP opened at $108.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

