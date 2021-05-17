Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PROG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

PROG opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 244.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in Progenity by 8.0% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 141.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Progenity by 152.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

