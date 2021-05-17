Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

NYSE CHH opened at $119.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,448 shares of company stock worth $7,528,492 in the last ninety days. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

