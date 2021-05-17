Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

GE stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

