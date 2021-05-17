Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $139.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

