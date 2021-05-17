Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $32.81 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

