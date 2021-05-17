Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,455,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $164.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

