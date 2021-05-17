Glassman Wealth Services Sells 513 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,100,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

