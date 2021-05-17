International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

