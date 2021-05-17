Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 1,134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $259.95. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $52.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.