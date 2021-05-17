Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.43 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

