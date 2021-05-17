Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

