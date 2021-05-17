Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 1,378.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 678.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

