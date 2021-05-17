Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

KMX stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

