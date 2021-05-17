iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.23 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

